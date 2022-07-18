I am pleased to see our NSW counterparts take the issue so seriously and was impressed with their commitment to understanding the ongoing cross-border issues in full and exploring potential solutions. I am extremely appreciative of the NSW Government's cooperation and intention to collaborate. The QLD Department of Youth Justice and Child Safety was also represented at the meeting. Following on Council's successful advocacy for a 24-hour police station, we will continue to advocate for a seamless cross-border jurisdiction for linked offences and enhanced police powers, as well as better supervision and greater consequences for repeat juvenile offenders.