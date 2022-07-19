Take care and don't risk the region's $591 agriculture industry.
Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AMs encouraging all residents to stay alert and informed about the current risk of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
Cr Springborg AM has called on local livestock owners to ensure they know what FMD looks like and to check their animals frequently as per Biosecurity Queensland advice. Under Queensland legislation, any suspected presence of the disease in any species of animal must be reported to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 or the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 immediately.
"Across the country, farmers are warning that just one case of the disease could cause a significant negative economic impact across Australia," Cr Springborg said.
FMD is a highly contagious viral disease and was confirmed in Bali earlier this month. FMD only affects cloven-hoofed livestock such as cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and deer - it does not affect humans, horses, or companion animals such as dogs and cats.
However, humans can transmit the disease to livestock following close contact with infected animals. As per Australian Government advice, people can carry the disease on their shoes, clothes or in their noses - where it can survive for up to 24 hours.
The Mayor is urging local travellers to be extra cautious when returning home.
"FMD is considered one of Australia's greatest biosecurity risks, and international outbreaks are a reminder that animal diseases can spread quickly and do not respect international borders," he said.
As per current advice, it is recommended that people who have been in contact with FMD-infected areas DO NOT visit Australian farms or handle livestock for a required time period after returning to Australia. Residents should keep up to date with the latest traveller alerts and requirements at: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/biosecurity-trade/travelling/to-australia/advice-to-travellers
Clinical signs of FMD in livestock include blisters and ulcers in the mouth, feet and teats, lameness, fever, unwillingness to eat, excessive salivation and sudden death in young animals. Livestock owners should familiarise themselves with the full list of signs at: https://www.business.qld.gov.au/industries/farms-fishing-forestry/agriculture/livestock/animal-welfare/pests-diseases-disorders/foot-mouth
Cr Susie Kelly holds Council's portfolio for Rural Services and said the potential impact of FMD in Australia would be 'devastating' in the Goondiwindi Region.
"We all need to do everything we can to stay alert and attentive to this situation," Cr Kelly said. "The agricultural industry is the backbone of the Goondiwindi Region - from feedlots to piggeries, cattle and sheep grazing operations, livestock agriculture generates hundreds of millions of dollars in our region.
"Every single one of those operations supports local livelihoods and jobs, and contributes significantly to our local economy - so we need to do everything we can to protect that," she said.
Residents should keep up to date with the situation via the Australian Government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/biosecurity-trade/pests-diseases-weeds/animal/fmd
