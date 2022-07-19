Goondiwindi Polocrosse is set to saddle-up for its annual carnival this weekend.
Locals are in for two days of action as the club also hosts the Queensland Polocrosse Association Women's Competition.
Advertisement
More than 600 people are expected in town for the event, with in excess of 50 teams nominated made up of six players.
There will be nine local riders representing Goondiwindi.
Play will start at 7.30am and finish at 4pm on Saturday and Sunday with games across seven grades.
A draw will be posted on the 'Goondiwindi Polocrosse' Facebook page on Friday night where locals can find when to go and see the locals in action.
Everyone is invited to the Saturday evening entertainment with a bar and DJ, and there is catering on-site.
On Saturday afternoon there will also be an information session for women from 4.30pm on horse and rider fitness with Australian players Lauren Sillitoe and Lindsey Doolan, along with health coach and nutritionist Denise Ellis speaking.
Michelle Sleeth said everyone was pleased to back in the saddle after a tough couple of years due to COVID, and many events having had to be cancelled this year due to wet weather.
The polocrosse season runs from April until September with Gundy competing in half a dozen or so carnivals so far across south-east QLD and northern NSW.
"We're going well," Sleeth said. "We haven't had any wins but it's more about traveling together as a team and promoting Goondiwindi as we go," she said.
"We look forward to seeing everyone at our home carnival at the weekend."
The polocrosse fields are located at the back of the Goondiwindi showground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.