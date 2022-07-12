Here's your chance to see and talk to a league legend, a cricket demon and an Origin star with close ties to Goondiwindi and they're not the only ones.
Goondiwindi's David Tait is once more doing his bit for the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
He's hosting a sporting charity dinner at the Royal Hotel on Friday, July 22.
The guest speakers are Alfie Langer, Jeff Thomson, Broncos and Origin star Patty Carrigan who is also the grandson of another loal legend, Eddie "Chief" Billing.
Others inlude Kirt Capwell and Matt Gillett and comedian Steve Alison.
Tickets cost $160pp or $1400 Table of 10 ($140pp).
It inludes nibbles, dinner and and drinks (pre and during dinner) and of course you will have the chacne to pick up some wonderful sports memorabillia. Tickets from Tait Motors 0746717300 or the Royal Hotel 46711877. Our tip, be quick. They may already be sold out.
The Air Race which takes place later in the year is a time and accuracy trial. The aim of the game is to improve the pilots' flying abilities, have loads of fun and raise much needed funds for a "vital" service.
