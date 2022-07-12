It was a day of records for Goondiwindi football teams on Saturday.
In Toowoomba the Goondiwindi A Grade Boars kicked an aussie rules score against a hapless Newtown.
The only problem was it was a game of rugby league.
They won 114-0.
It's the biggest win for Goondiwindi since it entered the Toowoomba Rugby League competition in 1996.
Reserve Grade won 52-18.
Club President Robbie Hanna couldn't contain his excitement urging fans to get down to Gilbert Oval on Sunday to watch the rampaging Boars take on Warwick.
At Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi, Aussie Rules Coach, Dave "Tassie" O'Toole was creating his own bit of history.
He kicked his 700th goal for the Club.
The mercurial Hawk is still in the top handful of players in the DDAFL despite turning 40.
While booting a thousand goals would be out of the question for most, O'Toole is not your average footballer.
Last year he was named in the DDAFL's best ever team.
And retirement?
We just can't see it happening soon?
The Hawks celebrated by having a convincing win over University 12.10-82 to 4.9-33.
Reigning Premiers Tigers were too good for the women winning 9.3-57 to 2.3-15 after Tigers used the wind to their advantag kicking three goals in the first quarter. The Hawks never recovered.
The men were playing for the Tim "Jacko" Clarke Shield.
"Jacko" Clarke was lost at sea after taking part in the 1989 Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Whatever happened to the crew of Great Expectations no-one truly knows, but "Jacko" will never be forgotten by the club he called family.
He played for both Goondiwindi and University.
But that wsn't the only football action at Riddles.
The rugby union Emus were having their own red-letter day over at Riddles Two.
They thrashed Roma/St George 89-0 while B Grade won a tough encounter 17-14.
C Grade lost 10-43.
It will be a big day for the Club at home on Saturday when they take on Toowoomba Rangers. It's a top-of-the-table clash for the A Grade. It's Sponsors' Day.
