Goondiwindi Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Boars celebrate indigenous round with record win

IJ
By Ian Jones
July 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goondiwindi 114 d. Newtown 0

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.