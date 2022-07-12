Goondiwindi 114 d. Newtown 0
The Indigenous round of the 2022 TRL season will be remembered with pride by the Goondiwindi Boars.
Advertisement
Goondiwindi completely outplayed Newtown on Saturday night with a huge win.
Liam Close led the charge for his team mates to lay on 22 tries.
Chris Woodbridge and Brandon McGrady were good with Geoffrey Prince scoring five tries and Malcolm McGrady scoring four.
Goondiwindi 114 (Geoffrey Prince 5, Malcolm McGrady 4, Chris Woodbridge 3, Connor Clement 3, Luke Buckle 2, Brandon McGrady, Ash Jarrett, Liam Close, Adam Tribe, Callum Skinner tries Chris Woodbridge 6, Malcolm McGrady 3, Trae Bennetto 2, Geoffrey Prince, Connor Clement goals) defeated Newtown 0.
Webcke Price Medal Points: 3 Liam Close (Goondiwindi) 2 Chris Woodbridge (Goondiwindi) 1 Brandon McGrady (Goondiwindi).
Reserve Grade
Goondiwindi 52 d. Newtown 18 Women Newtown 40 d. Goondiwindi 20.
The Boars take on Warwick at home on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.