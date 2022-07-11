Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

You can't keep a good town down and here's why

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:13am, first published July 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the past 12 months, more than 150 residential lots have either been approved or come to market in the Goondiwindi region.

You can't keep a good town or region down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.