You can't keep a good town or region down.
Despite floods, drought, a pandemic and concerns about the economy nation-wide.
Development in the Goondiwindi Region is continuing to grow with more than 15 planning applications submitted to Goondiwindi Regional Council last month.
The applications include numerous residential, commercial and rural subdivisions, including a residential subdivision application for more than 90 lots, along with changes and expansions to residential, commercial and industrial land uses.
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said that, once again, the Goondiwindi region was beating the national trend.
"Even during a national slowing of the economy, the Goondiwindi Region continues to go from strength to strength and is once again punching above weight," he said. "It's great to see that confidence is so high among investors and developers in the region."
A key feature of Council's 2022-23 Budget is no-cost planning application fees for industrial lot subdivisions. Cr Springborg said the incentive reflects Council's focus on industrial land development and ensuring that the Goondiwindi Region remains an attractive place to do business.
"Ensuring available industrial land is critical for a broad range of sectors," he said. "The new incentive is about stimulating private sector investment and doing what we can to create jobs for the future and opportunities for economic growth."
The new incentive follows the success of previous incentives for the last financial years when Council offered 50% discounts on planning and development application fees. The discount ensured a strong local recovery from drought and the COVID-19 pandemic - at the start of 2022, Council reported that it had granted more planning approvals than in similar periods previously.
"For an agriculture-based economy, it's probably no surprise to see such strong growth following a long period of drought," Cr Springborg said.
"In regional areas such as ours, we tend to be impacted far more by seasonal influences, such as droughts, than other factors. However, in the last 12 months, more than 150 residential lots have either been approved or come to market in the Goondiwindi Region - and that's no doubt the envy of many regional communities.
"As always, we want the Goondiwindi Region to be the region of choice for developers and investors and to ensure our reputation as a progressive, pro-business region."
Council reports that property searches and enquiries within the Goondiwindi LGA have also been significantly higher than in previous years - a fact Cr Springborg says shows strong interest in local property purchases.
Council welcomes planning and development enquiries either by phone on (07) 4671 7400, email or through an easy online form on Council's website: https://www.grc.qld.gov.au/business/planning-development/query-form
For more information, or to submit an application, visit www.grc.qld.gov.au/business/planning-development/home
The no-fee incentive will apply to all planning applications to subdivide industrial land to create additional lots for the purpose of industrial use before the end of the financial year (30 June 2023).
