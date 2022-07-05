It's still well and truly football season, but the Goondiwindi Cricket Association is getting in early as it prepares for a bumper 2022-23 cricket season.
Returning president Andy Dayas called an early AGM to get a head start on a season which will see the return of the local Big Bash League and a gala Cricket and Golf day.
It also re-assessed laws pertaining to finals and wash-outs which caused angst at the end of last season.
It also ended the harvest break and welcomed a new club, Yagaburne into the women's competition.
It's also been recommneded that women's games be played later in the day, ending just prior to the men's matches.
Support for women's cricket will be a highlight of the new season according to Mr Dayas.
A women's sub-committee has been formed to help drive interest which has flourished over the past few years due in large part to driving force Eliza Jackson.
She's also been a driving force behind the Gala Cricket and Golf Day which will be held on Sunday September 11.
"We are proud to be providing this brilliant family-friendly event.
"Between the golf and cricket clinics and the final of the Gundy Big Bash through to the food, drinks, face painting and live music, we can guarantee that there will be something for everyone to enjoy," Eliza said.
The Goondiwindi Regional Counil has played its part by donating $10,000 through a federal grant.
For more information visit the Goondiwindi and District Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Teams for the new season must be nominated by July 31.
In sad cricket news, Goondiwindi farewells Boar and Macintyre Club stalwart John Tribe today.
A tough competitor on the field, a gentleman off, he will be sadly missed.
Across the border Ro Shelton is spoken of with reverance by all who played with or against him. The stylish batsman and leg-spinner captained North Sydney First Grade for many years.
The former Goondiwindi representative player recently passed away on the Gold Coast.
