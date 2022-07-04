Two Brisbane trainers would be spending some sleepless nights after stewards inspected their stables.
Top Queensland trainer, Robert Heathcote says he made an honest mistake treating his horses with a banned substance, Hemoplex. He said he had been using it for more than 20 years on vet's advice. Stewards fined him $34,000 but handed down no suspention.
Apparently Hemoplex, up until recently, was a permissible substance.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, Chris Munce faces an ongoing steward's inquiry after being charged with administering an alkalinising agent to Skate To Paris.
In recent times interstate, the NSW testing procedures showed a problem with the branding on bags of horse feed. Those bags tested contained around 15 per cent Cobalt.
This clearly identified the problem with charging licensees with offences they had no control or knowledge over.
This was a totally different approach to the high-handed VRC stewards.
Their investigation was reported by the media as soon as they found Cobalt reading. They then immediately issued a charge of doping.
This high-handed approach arguably destroyed careers and reputations of many prominent trainers, and caused financial hardship.
