Comment: Stewards and substances could spell trouble for trainers

By Phil Percival
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:19am
Former jockey Chris Munce faces an inquiry after being charged with administering an alkalinising agent to Skate To Paris.

Two Brisbane trainers would be spending some sleepless nights after stewards inspected their stables.

