Goondiwindi State High School's Gemma Maloney a recipient of Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:53am, first published 5:30am
Gemma Maloney receives the scholarship from executive director of the foundation Cara Varian and Harding Miller director Irene Miller. Picture: Supplied

Gemma Maloney, a student at Goondiwindi State High School, is the recipient of a scholarship, worth more than $20,000, to help her stay, and excel, in school.

