Gemma Maloney, a student at Goondiwindi State High School, is the recipient of a scholarship, worth more than $20,000, to help her stay, and excel, in school.
The scholarships are awarded to high potential girls, who are experiencing low socio-economic circumstances, through the Harding Miller Education Foundation.
Executive Director Cara Varian said the foundation's scholarships provide the girls with a new laptop, high speed internet connections, tutoring, career guidance and support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
"Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university," Ms Varian said.
"These students have the potential to become leaders in their fields and we hope that the scholarship gives them the support they need to understand and achieve that potential."
Gemma, who is in Year 9, said that it will offer real, tangible help.
"I live in a single parent household with my two sisters, on only my mother's income," Gemma said.
"I have lived in Goondiwindi for my whole life, as has my mum and my grandparents.
"It's a lovely small town and in my spare time I like to paint and fish in the local river, both require a lot of patience, which will help me in the workforce," she said.
Looking ahead, Gemma plans to study a degree in Midwifery or become a doctor when she goes to university.
"I like to help others when they are in need."
Ms Varian said Gemma was one of 162 scholarship winners across Australia this year.
Numerous studies show education can be a key to breaking cycles of disadvantage, with some even showing that for every year a young woman stays in school, she can increase her potential future income by 25 per cent.
"Breaking barriers is what drives us at the Harding Miller Education Foundation, with some 800 young women having been given a scholarship since we started offering them in 2016," Ms Varian said.
"We're pleased and proud to support these talented young women. We really want to encourage them to really believe in themselves and know they are capable of anything they put their minds to."
Ms Varian said applications will soon open for the next round of scholarships and encouraged girls from Year 8 who think they might qualify, to consider applying.
"If you're a girl in Year 8, who thinks that your lack of computer, internet or mentoring is holding you back from success, we'd love to hear from you," Ms Varian said.
"And of course, we would love to hear from more generous donors who can help us fund this program and the wonderful outcomes it is driving for young women."
Applications for scholarships for 2023 will open from 13 July and close on 14 September 2022.
