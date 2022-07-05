Levee invite for MP

Council is currently seeking clarity about the progress of Inland Rail in the Goondiwindi Region following the change of government - specifically, whether there will be a review or any potential re-alignments. This is very important to our region, as the preliminary stages have been going on locally for the best part of five or six years. Given that we've now worked through many of the issues with Australian Rail Track Corporation, our community just does not want that frustration to continue - for our local businesses and community, we need certainty and clarity.