The Goondiwindi CBD has a fresh new look ready to welcome visitors and residents alike.
A suite of 18 new promotional banners now adorn the Goondiwindi main street.
The new banners feature photographs of attractions from across the region, including agriculture, local art and events, and iconic Goondiwindi Region scenes such as the Macintyre River and the Yelarbon Silos, along with the 'Regional Australia at its Best' tagline.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said the attractiveness of the main street was a point of pride for residents and businesses. "We very much pride ourselves on the presentation of our towns," he said. "Especially in more regional areas such as ours, ensuring an attractive main street and CBD is so important for attracting visitors and giving them a great impression of our region and community.
"Our region in particular has a very strong reputation for being well-presented, neat and tidy -it really is a credit to our town maintenance teams, who work hard to keep our towns looking as good as they do. The previous signs were a bit old and beginning to fade in the Queensland sun," he said. "The new signs have had improved finishes to increase longevity and keep them looking brighter and more vibrant for longer."
The new signs are part of a bigger Council project to review tourism signs across the region and improve presentation where necessary, with Inglewood and Texas the next areas of focus. Other recent or upcoming new signage includes a new entrance sign at the Talwood Recreation Grounds, and new entrance and walkway signs at the Goondiwindi Natural Heritage and Water Park.
Residents are encouraged to get in touch with any suggestions for Council signage in the region that may need replacing at mail@grc.qld.gov.au or (07) 4671 7400. Residents can also report community issues via the Snap Send Solve app - for more information, visit www.snapsendsolve.com.
