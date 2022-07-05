GrainCorp has embarked on its quest for another large harvest casual workforce to help manage a third consecutive bumper winter crop on east coast Australia and Goondiwind is about to benefit.
Up to 3000 positions on weighbridges, sample stands, hoppers and in laboratories will be available at the company's 160-plus operational sites from Central Queensland through to southern Victoria.
For the Goondiwindi region that equates to more than 200 jobs which includes 80plus in Goondiwindi and 50plus at Thallon.
GrainCorp Chief Operating Officer Klaus Pamminger said the company is planning for harvest while managing the ongoing export program from the last two seasons.
"Harvest is the big 'grand final' for GrainCorp each year and it's critical we run an efficient system for growers to deliver their grain and get back to the header as quickly as possible," he said. "We expect to have exported up to 9 million tonnes of grain by the end of September, at which time harvest will be in full swing in Queensland, so preparations are well and truly underway to ensure we can continue outloading and receiving significant volumes of grain.
"The recruitment of a large harvest workforce is the final, crucial piece of our puzzle, to ensure our supply chain continues to operate at full capacity and we have the right people on board to manage the task."
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences' (ABARES) recent crop report forecasts 50.9 million tonnes of grain produced for the 2022-23 season, the fourth highest on record. The forecast predicts up to 24 million tonnes of wheat, canola and barley will be produced across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.
"It will hopefully be another big year for growers and we've listened to their feedback about what they need to see from us, so we're adding two million tonnes of new storage capacity and upgrading our mobile equipment, as well as reviewing our 'flex' site capacity and segregation planning," Mr Pamminger said. "It's clear there will be a high carry-out of grain as we head into the upcoming harvest, so this investment into the network - coupled with another large recruitment drive - will provide growers with confidence as the crop develops."
GrainCorp opened casual positions in Queensland on June 27, while taking expressions of interest to work at sites and ports in NSW and Victoria. Casual positions will open in NSW on July 11, and in Victoria on August 1. "GrainCorp provides paid training for new starters, and we welcome back regular returnees. With the state borders open again, workers can now follow the harvest across the country."
