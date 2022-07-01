Disability Royal Commission holding information day in Goondiwindi

Goondiwindi residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free supports available at an information session on Tuesday, July 5.
Hosted by Lotus Support Services and Your Story Disability Legal Support, the event will be held at the Goondiwindi Waggamba Community Cultural Centre, 26 Russell Street, from 12pm to 2pm and include refreshments and information.
Advertisement
Lotus Support Services spokesperson Mark Reimers said the Goondiwindi forum is a chance for local people with disability and their supporters to learn more about the Royal Commission and how to access free counselling, advocacy and legal support if required.
"The Disability Royal Commission is investigating the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings," he said.
"It's taking submissions until 31 December and wants to hear stories from people with disability, as well as their family members, friends, carers, advocates and supporters. These could be about your child's experiences at school, difficulties accessing the NDIS or support services, or discrimination in the workplace.
"The Royal Commission is also interested in hearing people's ideas for change, which will ultimately inform its recommendations to government for making Australia safer and more inclusive."
Mr Reimers said a counsellor from Lotus Support Services can support people through the Royal Commission process, and free legal and advocacy support is also available.
Your Story Disability Legal Support spokesperson Bradley Heilbronn said a Your Story lawyer can give people free legal advice and support them to make a submission.
He explained why someone might need legal advice before sharing their story.
"You might be worried about your safety, access to services or employment, or you might want to name a person or organisation who mistreated you," he said.
"We can talk to people about their options for sharing their story, and how to do this safely and privately. We can also connect them with support services and help with other legal problems they might be dealing with, such as the NDIS."
Mr Heilbronn said all are welcome at the Goondiwindi information session on July 5.
"We invite Goondiwindi residents to come along to the information session to find out more about the Royal Commission and the free supports available to them," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.