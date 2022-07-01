Goondiwindi Argus
Disability Royal Commission holding information day in Goondiwindi

Updated July 1 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:01am
Your Story Disability Legal Support spokesperson Bradley Heilbronn says a Your Story lawyer can give people free legal advice.

Goondiwindi residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free supports available at an information session on Tuesday, July 5.

