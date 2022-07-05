Rural landholders have been urged to have their say about pest animal management across the Goondiwindi region.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council is currently revising its priorities for rural services and considering changes to the way it allocates its pest management spending. The proposed changes would better prioritise Council's coordinated baiting program and the renewal of the 224-km Wild Dog Check Fence.
Landholders are urged to contact Council's Natural Resources Management Officer Rebecca Morrissy, who will be available throughout July in Goondiwindi, Inglewood (every Monday in July) and Texas (every Tuesday in July). For appointments, please call 07 4671 7400.
Alternatively, residents can also have their say through an online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/66RG5XP.
"The aim of these proposals is to encourage a fairer, more coordinated approach to pest management and ensure better outcomes for the community as a whole," Cr Susie Kelly said.
The proposed changes would allocate a higher budget towards Council's coordinated baiting program, which targets invasive pest species such as pigs, foxes, and wild dogs, and also towards the renewal of the Check Fence. In contrast, funds would be re-distributed from Council's current spend on wild dog bounties, trapping services and Check Fence inspections.
Changes in Queensland Government legislation around poison bait supply, combined with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries withdrawing financial support for baiting programs, have increased costs. Council also solely maintains the Check Fence to prevent pest animal species from coming into to the region. However, much of the fence is nearing the end of its life, with some sections around 60 years-old and in urgent need of repair.
"We know that large-scale community programs like the coordinated baiting program and the Wild Dog Check Fence see a widespread benefit for rural landholders," Cr Kelly said.
The next round of the coordinated baiting program will take place on 13-14 July. Register your interest with Council by 7 July at mail@grc.qld.gov.au or (07) 4671 7400.
"We've held a series of consultation sessions with landholders from right across the region, from Cement Mills to Lundavra and Tarawera to Yagaburne," Cr Kelly said. "So far, we've received really positive feedback about the proposed changes, with landholders reporting that they want to see increased participation in the coordinated programs that Council provides.
"I'd really like to encourage all other local rural landholders to take part in the survey or to get in touch with any suggestions or concerns."
