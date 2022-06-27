Enter Chris Woodbridge. The young speedster was tremendous all night on the back of his coach's work in the middle. Waddell chipped a kick over the Valleys defensive line with Woodbridge flying through and gathering the kick on the run. He only had Valleys' fullback Dylan Chown to beat. Woodbridge chipped kicked over Chown, regathered again and scored under the posts. It was certainly a turning point and the try of the match. Boars led 18-10 at that stage.