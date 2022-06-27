Boars defeated Valleys Roosters in a tough match 30-28 on Saturday.
Valleys started the better and led 4-0 and the game settled into a grind until Goondiwindi got into gear with Luke Buckle scoring in the corner and a sideline conversion from Trae Bennetto 6-4.
Advertisement
Brandon McGrady scored for Goondiwindi after great work by David McGrady and Travis Waddell. 12-4. Valleys' Joel Currie got the Roosters back to within two points 10-12 when he scrambled over beside the uprights.
Enter Chris Woodbridge. The young speedster was tremendous all night on the back of his coach's work in the middle. Waddell chipped a kick over the Valleys defensive line with Woodbridge flying through and gathering the kick on the run. He only had Valleys' fullback Dylan Chown to beat. Woodbridge chipped kicked over Chown, regathered again and scored under the posts. It was certainly a turning point and the try of the match. Boars led 18-10 at that stage.
But the Roosters were not to be out done, they snuffed a Boars try with two minutes remaining in the half to score at the other end to make the half time score 18-16.
The second half became a scrappy affair with both sides hardly completing a set of six. But that was down to the physical nature of the game.
In the 45th minute, Woodbridge struck again. A Valleys grubber into Goondiwindi's dead zone. Woodbridge collected the ball and beat a number of Roosters defenders and raced away to score a 110-metre try. 24-16.
As was the trend of the contest. Valleys' Alex Hinch grabbed an intercept from 40m out to score only two minutes after Woodbridge's try. 24-20. In the 60th minute Waddell scored a good team try to get Goondiwindi to a 10-point lead 30-20.
The match certainly lifted in intensity and Goondiwindi held on in the last minute to take the match.
It was an important win for the Boars. Woodbridge was the difference and won player of the match. Waddell and Jeff Nielsen played well for Goondiwindi as did Liam Close up front.
In Reserve Grade Goondiwindi 20 d. Valleys 18 and Women Goondiwindi 12 d. Valleys 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.