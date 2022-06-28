'Scholar Dollars' are supporting regional schools, thanks to the help of local growers.
QLD territory manager for Growth Agriculture, Fergus Tweedy, said it was great to be giving to local schools.
"If anyone knows what their schools need, it's the P&Cs.
"So we know the money is going where it's needed," Fergus said.
"Here at Growth Ag we've always prided ourselves on giving back to the communities in which we live and work.
"Our Scholar Dollar program is all about providing much needed funding support to regional schools by the grower supporting us, a regional manufacturer of sustainable quality products.
"All growers need to do is complete a simple claim form.
"Alternatively, each participating school can co-ordinate the completion of the form and submit to Growth Ag directly."
Kioma Station cropping manager, Troy Timmins, said it was a great initiative.
"More companies should be onto it also," he said.
A cheque presentation was held by Growth Ag at Kioma State School recently.
Principal, Jenny Lowien, was thankful for the donation.
"It's great to see local companies helping local schools," she said.
The program will run until June 30, 2023 with payments being made each quarter.
