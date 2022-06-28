Goondiwindi Argus
Growth Ag donates 'Scholar Dollars' to Kioma school

Updated June 28 2022 - 3:32am, first published 1:00am
Troy Timmins, Fergus Tweedy, Will Rae, Jenny Lowien and Cameron Fletcher at Kioma State School cheque presentation.

'Scholar Dollars' are supporting regional schools, thanks to the help of local growers.

