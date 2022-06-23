Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Four Goondiwindi region women finalists in Australian Rural Business Awards

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small business success for local ladies

Four local women are finalists in the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.