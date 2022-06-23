Boggabilla Central School hosted the 'Macintyre cluster' primary athletics carnival on Thursday.
Students from Boggabilla, North Star, Croppa Creek and Yetman travelled to Goondiwindi to compete in running, long jump, high jump, shot put and discus events.
Advertisement
The winner of the carnival was Boggabilla with North Star winning the small school handicap. Students will compete at the zone carnival in Moree next term.
More results to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.