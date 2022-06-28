Fight for justice

"Whilst we've been grateful for the assistance to date from the state government, much more needs to be done to break the cycle of crime and hold brazen repeat offenders accountable and protect communities. As we were reminded recently in the court case relating to the tragic deaths of Kate Leadbetter, Matthew Field and their unborn baby Miles, we need better deterrents and interventions to prevent ours and other communities from becoming the victim of similar tragic consequences of repeat youth criminals.