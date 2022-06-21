Goondiwindi Argus
Sad passing of well-known Goondiwindi man

By Ian Jones
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:56am
FUNERAL NOTICE Ken Ross, 72, sadly, and unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 15. Adored Father & Father-in-Law of Jason & Jo, Brett & Emma, Elissa & Jason and Callum & Lee and treasured and much loved Pop to 9 Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral service, to be held at Somerville Funerals Nerang, Gold Coast on Friday 24 June 2022 at 12:30 pm Live Stream Link https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1655667855191069

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

