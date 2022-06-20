If we didn't know what a proud football town Goondiwindi is, it was all proved on Saturday.
Out of the eight games of senior football played on Saturday, Goondiwindi won seven, only going down narrowly in the rugby league reserves clash (We hate drawing attention to it, sorry boys).
At Riddles it was a red-letter day for football.
The rugby union Emus...We're not sure dominated is the right word.
The A Grade scored a whopping 122-0 victory against the hapless Condamine Cods.
B Grade won 48-7, C Grade 70-5.
And what a day to do it, in front of a large Ladies Day crowd which helped raise more than $9500 for the RACQ LifeFlight.
Over at Riddles One the Hawks aussie rules' men downed Warwick 10.7-67 to 3.12-30 while the women were too classy for a tough South Toowoomba winning 4.5-29 to 2.3-15.
At Gilbert Oval the reigning rugby league premiers, the Boars, downed Brothers 42-22.
The Goondiwindi women won 36-8 while the Reserves went down by a whisker 10-14.
Here's thje TRL's Andrew O'Brien's take on the day.
Goondiwindi continued along its winning way with an impressive 42-22 win over Brothers on Saturday night.
Travis Waddell won the player of the match and is building up after his injury layoff.
He was tremendous and motivated his side all night.
Connor Clement also played well.
There were eight separate try scorers which showed what an excellent team effort it was.
Brothers were certainly not disgraced on the toughest road trip in the competition.
Sam Betros and Mitch Revell really stood up for their side.
Goondiwindi 42 (Chris Woodbridge, Geoff Prince, Malcolm McGrady, Trae Bennetto, Jeff Nielsen, Jed Kindt, Brandon McGrady, Connor Clement tries Trae Bennetto 5 goals) defeated
Brothers 22 (Sam Betros 2, Mitch Revell, Bryce Whale tries Sam Betros 3 goals)
Webcke Price Medal Points 3 Travis Waddell (Goondiwindi) 2 Sam Betros (Brothers) 1 Connor Clement (Goondiwindi)
