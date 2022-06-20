Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi codes dominates super Saturday of football action

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:18am, first published June 20 2022 - 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a top day of football for all three codes on Saturday. A spectacular try by Emu Tom Jobling was just one of the highlights.

If we didn't know what a proud football town Goondiwindi is, it was all proved on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.