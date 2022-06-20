Goondiwindi Argus
Council tackles inflation in $60m budget

By Ian Jones
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 6:13am
All smiles. The GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg announed a $60million Budget on Monday. Rates have been kept to 2.98perent rise, "half the inflation rate". With one proviso. Make sure you pay early to get the 15perent discount.

A debt-free Goondiwindi Regional Council handed down a $60million budget on Monday, raising rates by 2.98perent, "half of the current rate of inflation".

