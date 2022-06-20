"That the Goondiwindi Region is one of Queensland's most financially sustainable local governments is no accident: it is simply due to good financial management. Especially for a regional council that does not have the same resources as more populous areas, or the same income streams from industries like mining, our continued sustainability is a credit to the careful and considered stewardship over many years. Now, while we are in a better position than most, we are not immune to rising costs or increasing community expectations: as an example, the same volume of fuel last year is budgeted to cost an additional $175,000 this year. This additional fuel cost equates to almost half of the general rate rise for 2022-23.