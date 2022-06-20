The Goondiwindi State High Shool is coming out of the wifi wilderness.
Over the next two years $300,000 will be spent on upgrading the shool's internet "connectivity".
And while the State Government in partnership with Telstra will lay much of the groundwork the school P&C has done more than it's fair share. It has raised $75,000 over the past two years in preparation for the upgrade. "In some places (at school) there' s a bit of service. some with areas with no service and most of the service is pretty crook," P&C President Michael Cowley said.
Much of the money has been raised courtesy of the school tuckshop.
"The upgrade will give us a good, reliable service throughout the school," Mr Cowley said. Almost $190m is being invested to increase internet speeds at all Queensland state schools. All 1,258 state schools will be connected with commercial grade internet, with guaranteed speeds to ensure schools can deliver "a quality 21st century education to students".
"This initiative will allow teachers to access the latest digital technologies and tools for their classrooms," the Queesland eduation Department said..
The project will be completed in two phases:
