Police on the hunt for cars

Goondiwindi Police are on the hunt for two cars stolen from Goondiwindi.
Between 10pm on June 16 and 4.10am on June 17 thieves have entered a home in Pfingst Street Goondiwindi.
They found keys and stolen the two vehicles
At 5am on June 17 home owners found a man in the front yard of their Bowen-Street home.
Police said the man was carrying some type of implement" and ran off.
Between 4am and 4.30am on June 17 two premises were broken in to on the Old Cunningham Highway, Goondiwindi.
The thieves stole a utility which was later found in bushland near Toomelah.
At 5.25am on June 17 thieves have attempted to enter three motor vehicles in Raymond Terrace Goondiwindi.
The vehicles were locked and entry was not gained.
On June 14 thieves damaged a window of a motor vehicle which was parked in Callandoon Street, Goondiwindi.
The vehicle was searched but nothing was taken.
At 2:30am on June 15 police intercepted a 28year-old woman driving a motor vehicle on Francis Street Goondiwindi.
She was charged with unlicensed driving.
At 5.20pm on June 15 a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man entered a yard in Jacaranda Drive, Goondiwindi.
The man was located by police and was issued with an infringement notice for trespassing.
At 8:20pm on June 15 a two-vehicle traffic crash occurred on Albert Street Goondiwindi.
No-one was injured.
One driver was fined for driving without due care and attention.
On June 17 thieves have entered a locked business on Bowen Street Goondiwindi.
The offenders have searched inside the business and have not removed any property before running off.
On June 17 someone attempted to open a door to a residence in Bowen Street Goondiwindi.
The person was disturbed by the home owner and the would-be thief ran off.
On June 17 thieves have broken into a Gibson-Street home through a window.
They were disturbed and ran off.
Thives have broken into a Kurrajong-Crescent home.
They found a set of keys and stolen a car.
Police have urged residents to not just lock up but to put car keys in a safe spot hidden from view.
