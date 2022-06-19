On Tuesday June 14 - The first of Team Events of two pairs was won by Mike and Barbie Mailler (NS) and Stephen Price and Kerrie Hayes (EW) Team with 138 Imps. Second with 17 Imps was Mike Rival and Paula Lennon (NS) and Bev Coulton and Lea Wood (EW). Equal Third were two Teams with -3 Imps - Team Danah-Lee Gibson and Deidre Harris (EW) with Barb and John Whitmee (NS) and Team Rosemary Dight and Judy Neal(EW) and Mary Collins and Joyce Gilbert(NS).