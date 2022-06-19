The Goondiwindi Bridge Club recently took part in the National Novice Pairs for those players who have less than 100 Masterpoints each.
Results are entered from all clubs in Australia to head office where they are collated to give the National winners.
Advertisement
This year, Goondiwindi winners, Jilly and John Littlewood scored an overall secondd place nationally.
The results were also published in the Bridge Section of the Weekend Australian on June 11. Not many players accomplish a mention in the section! Congratulations to Jill and John.
On Tuesday June 7 (Mitchell Movement) North/South was won by Mike Mailler and Greg Cosh with 56.25%. Second was Len Schofield and Judy Mayne with 55.36 and third was Barb and John Whitmee with 23.57%. In East/West position Mike Rival and Paula Lennon had a good win with 65.62%. Second was Stephen Price and Kerrie Hayes with 51.56% and third Dana-Lee Gibson and Deidre Harris with 50.00%.
Thursday June 9 (Howell-one winner) Deidre Harris and Rocco Gullucci won with 61.11%. Barb and Mike Mailler were second with 60.37% and Mike Rival and Paula Lennon third with 59.63%.
On Tuesday June 14 - The first of Team Events of two pairs was won by Mike and Barbie Mailler (NS) and Stephen Price and Kerrie Hayes (EW) Team with 138 Imps. Second with 17 Imps was Mike Rival and Paula Lennon (NS) and Bev Coulton and Lea Wood (EW). Equal Third were two Teams with -3 Imps - Team Danah-Lee Gibson and Deidre Harris (EW) with Barb and John Whitmee (NS) and Team Rosemary Dight and Judy Neal(EW) and Mary Collins and Joyce Gilbert(NS).
Thursday June 16 was a Howell movement won by Barbie and Mick Mailler with 59.90%. A very close second was Barbie and John Whitmee with 59.38% and third was Mike Rival and Paula Lennon with 57.87%.
The Goondiwindi Bowls Club has its annual hallmark event coming up soon The two-day carnival on July 2-3 attracts players from near and far.
Results: Social 12.6.22- D Cooper, G Driver, G Benson d S Cooper, J Smith, C McClymont 22:9. I Fleming, G Fairweather d G McEwan, R Bartels 24:17. W Mischlewski, P Guy, K Millgate d W Mischlewski, N Woods, F Woods 22:13.
14.6.22 Winners- J Dimond, M Bowen, J Hankins d C Jamieson, G Jamieson, C Clark 30:14. P Guy, J Moulton, D KItchin d G Woods, I Fleming, T Ryan 23:15. N McLean, S Mavor, C McClymont d N McLean, D Murphy, J Byrne 21:18. W Mischlewski, G Thompson, H Bowen d I Engelbrecht, G Fairweather, K Millgate 21:18. N Woods, F Woods d L Smith, P Smith 27:12.
The Gundy 4s Carnival is on July 2-3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.