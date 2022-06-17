Goondiwindi Argus
Mask up Gundy and help some special little people

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:29pm, first published June 17 2022 - 9:00am
Mask-up and join Carli Browne and Brianna McNaulty, and plenty more mums and dads, for a night of fun at the annual Kindy Dinner.

Line-up your babysitters, get your posse together and get ready to enjoy a night out on the town while supporting some very important little people.

