Line-up your babysitters, get your posse together and get ready to enjoy a night out on the town while supporting some very important little people.
The annual 'Kindy Dinner' returns on July 16 and tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 18.
Advertisement
Just when you thought you could take your masks off, this year's theme is "masquerade". Whether you go fancy, diy, grab one worth a few bucks from the cheap shop or dig into the kids' dress-ups, everyone's looking forward to the 'mystery' of finding who's who on the night. And although there is no pressure to go "all out" there will be prizes for the best lady's and gentleman's mask.
You can show up as fancy as you like or fit in just as well in your normal pub attire, there's no formal dress code. There will be an auction with some great items up for grabs and there are also some fantastic lucky door prizes.
Goondiwindi Kindergarten Association director, Kath Webb, said the dinner was the organisation's major fundraiser each year. "This year we are putting the money towards a new softfall under the children's swing area."
"The swing is so popular," director Nancy MacDonald added. "With it all falling apart we won't be able to use it for much longer so once we get the softfall it will be just fantastic for the kids, for their physical and social skills."
Mrs Webb said Goondiwindi Kindergarten Association strives for an amazing physical environment. "This is made possible each year by our generous community and hard-working committee members," she said.
And the annual event also serves as a great opportunity for parents from both groups to come together and form connections, Mrs Mac added. "Everyone always looks forward to the event; it's been going for 21 years," she said.
"And with the bulk of our funds needed to keep going, coming from this event, everyone is always so generous. Our businesses are always being asked to contribute to so many different things and yet they are continually so generous, and we can't thank them enough for their support," Kindy mum and organiser, Carli Browne said. "We've already seen some amazing people and businesses jump on board but there is still time to become a sponsor."
"Our Kindy is so special to so many families and the educators have such an important job shaping our future generations and setting them up for success at 'big school'," said fellow Kindy mum and co-organiser, Brianna McNaulty.
This year the event will be hosted in the QL beer garden with a cocktail-style dinner.
Tickets cost $80 and are available via the eventbrite link which you can find through the event's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.