3. COVID-19 and Influenza continues to spread in our community and this includes our staff. Everyone who can work is working really hard, often from home, to keep appointments open. Our doctors who are well enough are working from home providing Telehealth appointments. 4. We unexpectedly farewelled two full-time doctors in April, and are doing our best to replace. The reality is that every small town in QLD is trying to get more Doctors. It will likely be 6 months until we have a full team again.