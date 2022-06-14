Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

In trouble? Here's how to pack your pillowcase

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:24am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Red Cross visited schools in Inglewood and Yelarbon to help students prepare for an emergency. Pic supplied.

The Red Cross has visited regional schools to help students prepare for an emergency.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.