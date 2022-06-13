Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Supercheap Auto superheores dig deep for HeartKids

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:54am, first published June 13 2022 - 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Supercheap Auto superheroes. Pictured from left are Kristy Carter, Lisa Smith, Amanda Palmer and Chris Dray.

Supercheap Auto is getting behind children and their families impacted by Congenital Heart Disease.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.