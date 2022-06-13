Supercheap Auto is getting behind children and their families impacted by Congenital Heart Disease.
On June 17 HeartKids is encouraging families, schools, day-care centres and workplaces to Be a Hero for HeartKids and dress up as their favourite superhero while raising money to support all those impacted by this lifelong disease.
Supercheap Auto stores will be getting involved with Be a Hero for HeartKids from Monday June 13 for the entire week with instore activities happening on Saturday June 18.
"HeartKids do an amazing job in the community, supporting kids and their families with the congenital heart disease journey. We're happy our Goondiwindi store is getting involved helping to drive further awareness of the critical work undertaken by HeartKids Australia in all communities.
The support they provide is critical and we want to help in their mission to give everyone, every chance to live a long and healthy life," said Benjamin Ward, Managing Director Supercheap Auto.
But it has taken on a partiular meaning for the Goondiwindi store.
"We as a store decided to rally behind HeartKids, to help support the little ones and their families. We had a team member's little sister with a heart condition and we saw firsthand the stress and devastation that all the family went through," said Goondiwindi Store manager Kristy Carter.
"Being part of a small community we feel it is really important to show our support for this great cause and I must say our customers have been great along the way donating what they can to help.
"On June 18 we will be dressed up in our superhero costumes to show our support and we wish to invite our community to dress up as there favourite super hero come down and join us as we will be putting on a morning tea between 10.30-11.30am."
HeartKids is on a mission to help the 72,000 Australians who show strength and courage every day as they battle congenital heart disease.
Every day in Australia there are eight children born with a heart defect, which means there is one family every three hours whose life will change in a heartbeat.
