Despite being hit by injuries, the Goondiwindi Boars are back.
They returned to the winners' circle with a 52 to 28 win over Oakey on Saturday.
The Boars did not have it all their own way as the Bears, down on troupes, surprised the Boars. The Bears scored 28 against their more favoured opponents.
But the Boars were too slick in the end with Chris Woodbridge grabbing a hattrick and Tom Davis having one of his best games of the season.
Oakey tested Goondiwindi, especially Jazz Namana and Benji Neliman profited from Namana's go forward and scored a double for Oakey.
But it was the Boars in the end with a good "away" win to keep their premiership defence intact.
Goondiwindi 52 (Chris Woodbridge 3, Dallas Dennison 2, Trae Bennetto 2, Liam Close, Garry Prince tries Chris Woodbridge 6 goals) defeated Oakey 28 (Benji Neliman 2, Sione Lopamaua, Jazz Namana, Dylan Adamson tries Dylan Adamson 4 goals)
Webcke Price Medallist points: 3 Chris Woodbridge (Goondiwindi) 2 Jazz Namana (Oakey), Tom Davis (Goondiwindi)
Hastings Deering Colts
Souths Logan 64 d. Western Clydesdales 8
Reserve Grade
Goondiwindi 66 d Oakey 4
Women
Oakey 28 d Goondiwindi 0
Gatton 38 d. Wattles 12
Gatton Hawks continued their recent giant killing form when they convincingly defeated Wattles 38-12 at Cahill Park in front of a large crowd in cold conditions.
The Hawks started where they left off from last week and raced away to a 18-0 lead after 23 minutes thanks to a double from Jayden Williams with Joel Brett also scoring.
Gatton's energy out-enthused their opponents with Regan Wilde and Haydan Lipp paving the way for their swift backline. Jumon Siulai was tremendous in setting up Williams. It was free flowing play by Gatton but their defence was also impressive with Joel Brett and Shannon Hicks tackling his hearts out.
Wattles scored their first try in the 27th minute in one of the few times they pressured the Hawks' line. It was Tyson Stevens who bounced on a Matt Duggan kick in Hawks' in-goal.
