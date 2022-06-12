Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Fifteen yr-old boy extradited from NSW faces 47 charges

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:40am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifteen yr-old boy faces 47 charges

A 15 year-old Boggabilla boy has been extradited from NSW to Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.