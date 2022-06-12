Fifteen yr-old boy faces 47 charges

A 15 year-old Boggabilla boy has been extradited from NSW to Queensland.
He has been harged with 47 property related offences.
The youth was located and arrested by Boggabilla police on June 9.
Goondiwindi Police objected to bail and he has been remanded in custody until June 16 when he will front the Toowoomba Children's court.
At 1.50am on June 12 police attempted to intercept a suspect vehicle on the Cunningham Highway.
Police activated the lights and siren and the vehicle failed to stop.
Due to state laws police are unable to pursue and not attempt to intercept the vehicle again for four unless there are extentuating circumstances. Sometime later the vehicle was seen in NSW.
NSW police pursued the vehicle and utilised road spikes. Seven offenders were detained.
Later that morning the vehicle was reported stolen from Stratford Street.
Queensland police are in the process of taking out a number of arrest warrants for the youths that were in the vehicle including a 13 year-old Goondiwindi boy who is currently on bail for 77 property-related charges.
At 5.48 pm on June 6 a two-vehicle traffic accident occurred on Frideswide Street. There were no injuries.
At 7.50pm on June 7 police intercepted a 54 year-old Victorian man on Boundary Road.
The driver returned a positive drug reading.
At 10.59pm on June 7 unknown offenders have attempted to open a front door of a residence in Sandhurst Street. The residence was locked and no entry was gained.
At about 11.30pm on June 7 unknown persons have entered a residence in Everingham Drive. The offenders were disturbed by the occupant and ran off.
At 11.49pm on June 8 police intercepted a 42 year-old Toowoomba man in Hensler Street. The drive returned a positive alcohol result of .081%. The driver is to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in July. At 10.53pm on June 8 police intercepted a 22 year-old Goondiwindi man in Racecourse Road. He was charged with disqualified driving.
