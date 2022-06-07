How female friendships evolve as you both grow older

There's no denying that human relationships make our own personal worlds go round. Starting from our relationships with our families, to our school friends, our colleagues, and our partners, each and every connection we make over the course of our lives has something to teach us, both about ourselves and the world at large.

But, it's our relationships with our friends that quietly foster, grow and change the background of our being. Despite being some of the least publicly celebrated relationships, our platonic friendships have the power to make up the fabric of who we are.



Female friendships in particular, are especially noteworthy. From a young age, we bond over shared secrets, silly crushes and all of life's most embarrassing questions. We go through some of life's most painful trials and joyous occasions alike, and through it all, have been able to cultivate a strong relationship where conflicts can be solved by simply picking out special gifts for her or saying a heartfelt "I'm sorry" over recess.

As we grow older, however, and move on from our schools, universities, or change jobs, our friendships begin to change. Life slowly moves around you, and there's no avoiding that. But the mark of a true friend is one who's willing to adapt alongside you as both of your lives move in different directions.

So how can female friendships evolve as you grow older? And which ones are most likely to last the test of time overing becoming simple marks of a time past? Today, we delve into the complicated world of female relationships and the tests that help to evolve them over the course of our lives.

Moving past high school

Without a doubt, one of the biggest hurdles you will face when it comes to your friendships and their future is the finishing of primary or high school. After seven or perhaps even thirteen long years together, it's time to cast aside your uniform and make your way into the big, wide world of adulthood.

Your years in school are about so much more than foundational academia. Your school is also where you cultivate the first meaningful relationships of your life. It's where gossip begins, where drama starts, and you receive a soft introduction to life and all its many ups and downs.



So, when you finally leave school, this setting where you could see your friends daily suddenly evaporates, and you're forced to cultivate and foster your friendships on your own, in a new and foreign world. Thankfully, relationships made in your formative years can often continue well past graduation day, but only if both parties hold a shared dedication to maintaining contact.

Friendships based on a level of convenience can be a real thing. It doesn't mean that these girls weren't your real friends to begin with, or that they never meant anything to you.



But, whilst adult friendships rely heavily on mutual interests and temperaments, your schooling years tend to lack these personal elements, with the most predominant contributing factor to any schoolmate relationship being your physical proximity. You can be close with girls with different interests, and different priorities purely because you see each other day in and day out.

This phenomenon is what makes the lead-up to graduation feel even more confronting, because whilst your close confidants may go through ebbs and flows over the years, this is the first time where many young people lose a large portion of friends and acquaintances all at once, some of whom they had expected would stick around for a while to come.



Losing friends can be difficult, especially for women, who traditionally share so much of themselves with one another. Even so, your friendships that find their natural conclusion on graduation are not true losses, but rather the women we loved at this point in our lives, saying goodbye so that you can grow and find others that share more of your values and interests as you enter your next phase of life.

Best friends

'Best friends' is truly an elusive term in the present day. What exactly is a best friend? Is it the first person you call when you have news, good or bad? Is it somebody that shares your interests, values, or dreams?



For every woman, there is a different set of guidelines that need to be met before this prestigious title is bestowed upon them, but generally across the board, a 'best friend' is the person with whom you are the closest and trust the most.

Whilst the term "best friend" sounds almost possessive in nature, and can often be relegated to the type of relationship children have, the construct of the best friend as a confidant can be such an essential dynamic to have as you delve further and further into the complexities of adulthood.

Best friends as children came about from silly little moments like having the same hair colour, or bonding over pet names or other things that you like. Contrastingly, the best friends in our adulthood share similar priorities and help you through all the hurdles that come your way as you grow older.



Our adult best friends are able to offer their support through all of life's most trying challenges, as well as show us unconditional respect and even encourage us to establish and uphold our personal boundaries. In other words, your adult best friends are committed to growing with you.

Losing the women we love

The women we call friends form a bond comparable to sisters. We share a level of vulnerability that can be scary, but we trust that when we fall, we will be caught. Unfortunately, sometimes we do fall on our backs, and those arms we trusted would catch us, are no longer there.

Whilst the conclusion of our schooling may be the first major period that we leave the girls we once loved behind, regrettably, it will likely not be the last. Sometimes, as we grow up, we lose our friends. In truth, there are no universal reasons why we lose friends.



It can be because we change as people, or because we move away. Sometimes there doesn't even have to be a logical reason, and those friendships just fizzle out, not with a bang but with a whisper.

Whilst this can hurt, sometimes moments like this are necessary in order to make way for new, kind people, who can share our life and all of our stories with us as we both enter the next phase of our shared journey.

Losing friends is always difficult, but this does not diminish the good times you had together. In some sense, people can feel like bookmarks in your life, marking all of your noteworthy chapters as your plot continues along. But who knows? All plots can have surprise twists, and just as surprising returns.

There's no denying that female friendships are delightfully unique in varying ways. As we grow and meet new friends, and sometimes lose a few along the way too, we should always maintain an excitement and openness whenever we find ourselves on the verge of beginning any new chapter in our lives.