Festival of Small Halls to return to Yetman

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:51am
Melanie Horsnell is known for her emotive melodies. She will be appearing in Yetman tomorrow night.
Talented duo Ash and Sara are headed out on their second Small Halls run.

Festival of Small Halls returns to Yetman tomorrow night at 6.30pm.

