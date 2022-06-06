On Thursday last week I witnessed the sod turning on the Macintyre Wind Project. The magnitude of this project and the construction equipment is something to behold. It is the largest project of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and will generate almost as much power as the Tarong coal fired power station and will supply 700,000 homes; it will also create over six hundred jobs during its two plus years of construction. The 1,026MW (megawatt) precinct consists of two wind farms - the proposed 103MW Karara Wind Farm to be owned and operated by the Queensland Government's low-emissions generator and retailer CleanCo Queensland, and the 923MW MacIntyre Wind Farm that will be owned and operated by Acciona Energy Australia. It's wonderful to see that the Goondiwindi Region is once again the region of choice for innovative, pioneering projects such as the Acciona Wind Farms, which is set to be one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world.