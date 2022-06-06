The Gatton Hawks announced themselves in the TRL premiership with an impressive 44-16 win against a below-strength Goondiwindi Boars at Gilbert Ovals Goondiwindi on Sunday.
But that just mens the reigning premiers will be fired up to make amends when they take on Oakey ay Oakey on Saturday.
Sunday's game lived up to its "match of the round" status.
The Hawks flew out of the blocks in the first half and never looked back.
They led 24-6 at half time and the Boars had no answer.
Tyson White was tremendous scoring three tries, showing a clean pair of heels to the Goondiwindi flyers.
His determination on the right side troubled Goondiwindi all day.
His early second-half try was a beauty out sprinting Boars back three.
It was the turning point as he got the Hawks to a 34-12 lead.
The win was set up by Gatton's forward pack especially Tupu Lisate and Fine Fa'ianga.
In fact, there was not a bad player in the Hawks outfit who went on the field without key players.
Isaiah Walden was also good and relished his late call up.
Haydan Lipp did not have to do much as his troops really stood up.
Shannon Hicks and Joel Brett also played well as did Luke Self. But it was their younger players such as Kaden Bushe and Nathan Kleidon that showed Gatton's depth.
Goondiwindi also went into the match down on troops and it did not help matters when they lost their half back, Micky Hazard early in the game.
Jed Kindt and Tom Davis tried hard as did Tom Anderson.
Gatton 44 (Tyson White 3, Isaiah Walden 2, Kaden Bushe, Tupu Lisate, Christian Prince tries Haydan Lipp 6 goals) defeated Goondiwindi 16 (Malcolm McGrady, Connor Clement, Tom Davis tries Chris Woodbridge 3 goals)
Webcke Price Medal points 3 Tyson White (Gatton) 2 Tupu Lasati (Gatton) 1 Tom Davis (Goondiwindi)
Reserve Grade
Goondiwindi 22 d. Gatton 12
Women
Gatton 28 d. Goondiwindi 8
