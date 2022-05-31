Goondiwindi Argus
The big job begins for new National Party leader, David Littleproud

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:00am
It begins. The new leader of the National Party, Maranoa Member, David Littlepproud surrounded by the media scrum on Monday.

"Thank you Maranoa. Without you I wouldn't be here."

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

