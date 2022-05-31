"Thank you Maranoa. Without you I wouldn't be here."
That in a nutshell, was the gist of a 4a.m. text to the Argus yesterday from the new leader of the National Party, Maranoa Member, David Littlleproud.
"It's taken a while to get though all the messages. There's literally hundreds of them," he said. Many of those came from well-wishes from his home electorate including Chairman of the Goondiwindi Branch of the LNP, Rob Makenzie who said he couldn't be happier about the outcome.
"David is a great servant of rural and regional Australia and we've been lucky to see that commitment and dedication firsthand as the Member of Maranoa," he said. Mr Mackenzie said it was no surprise Mr Littleproud has had such a meteoric rise within the National Party.
The former rural banker, "cotton chipper" and opening batsman of note for Inglewood only entered federal politics in 2016. "David was well known to many in these parts before becoming the Federal Member for Maranoa. He was quickly identified as a hard worker for rural Australia and in his subsequent ministerial positions, has gone on to be a good representative and friend to our region."
Mr Littleproud emerged from Monday's National Party meeting as the new Nationals leader, having defeated former leader Barnaby Joyce and former minister Darren Chester. "This is the proudest day of my professional life," Mr Littleproud told reporters inside Parliament House. And it showed in his emotional first few words.
"Forty years ago I joined the National Party as a six-year-old boy handing out for my father (Brian) at the Chinchilla Courthouse as he tried to become the Member for Condamine. I am all that is the National Party. I believe passionately in the National Party because we are all that is about regional and rural Australia. We are the conscience of rural Australia right here in this parliament."
Mr Littleproud said he would seek to position the Nationals in the political middle-ground, saying that was where federal elections were won.
"This is about us, as a party, moving forward, not lurching to the left not lurching to the right...but bringing this thing called common sense to Canberra," he said.
