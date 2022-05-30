Goondiwindi Argus
Trailblazing hydrogen sheme could save ratepayers 'millions'

By Ian Jones
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:04am, first published May 30 2022 - 3:17am
Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrene Springborg AM is excited about a trailblazing hydrogen scheme which could save residents "10s of millions of dollars".

Goondiwindi is just one step away from pioneering a new project that will turn residential wastewater into clean green hydrogen energy.

