The Governor of Queensland received a warm welcome to the Goondiwindi region last week when Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young PSM visited residents in Inglewood and Texas.
The day included a local meet and greet at an Inglewood café and a community afternoon tea at the Texas Memorial Hall.
In Inglewood, Her Excellency heard first-hand from community members about the continuing clean-up and recovery efforts after the November-December 2021 flood.
She also thanked local emergency services, Council staff and all those involved in the town's flood response for their outstanding efforts during the disaster and in the recovery. Her Excellency described the overnight evacuation of more than 800 residents as harrowing, but praised the preparedness and quick response of residents, successful with no lives lost.
"This is clearly a community where people band together to help each other in times of need," she said.
"With about 50% of the state's population living outside of the big cities, there's so much happening in regional Queensland and I very much enjoy seeing the part the Goondiwindi region plays in that."
The group also toured the new Evacuation Assembly Point at the Inglewood Waste Transfer and Recycling Facility.
Her Excellency then visited both the Inglewood and Texas Hospitals, where she was welcomed by Inglewood Acting Director of Nursing (DON) Janet Reid, Texas DON Carina Mayers and Representative for Darling Downs Health Service Board Mrs Marie Pietsch.
The Governor thanked local healthcare staff for their commitment and ongoing dedication to the community.
The tours formed part of the Governor's pledge to visit every public hospital in the state, following her prior role as the Chief Health Officer of Queensland.
At the Texas State School, year 9 and 10 students welcomed Her Excellency for a question and answer session, in which students heard about her day-to-day duties and asked advice for young people trying to figure out what they want to be when they're older. (The answer? "Take every opportunity that comes your way.")
Her Excellency and her husband, Professor Graeme Nimmo RFD read her book, A Place for All Queenslanders, to the Prep class and younger students.
Her Excellency also met with School Principal Ms Sue Hendricks, Assistant Regional Director Mr Jonathan Druce, and Parents and Citizens Association President Mr Greg Finlay, to understand the impact that border closures had on the local community in recent years.
