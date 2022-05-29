Preparing for floods

On Monday this week, my fellow Councillors and I were honoured to welcome the Governor of Queensland, Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young PSM, to the Goondiwindi Region. Following her prior role as the Chief Health Officer of Queensland, the Governor was eager to visit both the Inglewood and Texas Hospitals, as well as the Texas State School. It was a privilege to welcome her to the region to meet with local businesses, emergency services and community groups in Inglewood and Texas, and Her Excellency has undertaken to return to the Goondiwindi Region on a similar visit to Goondiwindi soon. I also took the opportunity to show Her Excellency the new Inglewood Evacuation Assembly Point.