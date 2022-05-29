Goondiwindi is to get an around-the-clock police station.
It's only taken 30 years of lobbying and begging.
The Queensland Government has confirmed increased police staffing in Goondiwindi will enable the local police station to permanently operate for 24 hours a day. The news follows substantial advocacy from the Goondiwindi Regional Council.
The state government has confirmed an additional seven permanent full-time employees (FTEs) will be based in Goondiwindi, increasing the current number of FTEs by 50% (from 14 to 21). The new FTE roles will initially include one additional Sergeant, three Constables and three First-Year Constables.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said welcomed the news. "I am delighted by this announcement," Cr Springborg said. "I am very grateful to the Queensland Government, and to the Minister for Police and Corrective Services, Mark Ryan in particular. The lack of a 24-hour police station in Goondiwindi is an issue that has been raised persistently by the community - and increasingly more so in recent times.
"As a town of more than 6,000 servicing twice that number of people from hundreds of kilometres on both sides of the border, this is a very much-needed development for our town from the state government," he said. "While it won't address every challenge currently facing our community, it is a critical part of the solution."
Council has "unequivocally' demanded a "'zero tolerance" approach to crime following a spate of repeat juvenile crime in Goondiwindi and has repeatedly called on the Queensland Government to introduce a permanent 24-hour police station along with tougher sentences for repeat juvenile criminals.
Cr Springborg said local police "continually" inform Council that the current consequences for serious breaches of bail conditions by repeat juvenile offenders in the region didn't work.
In July 2021, Council established the Border Crime Prevention Committee with representatives from the Queensland and New South Wales Police, Moree Plains Shire Council, the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce, the New South Wales Cross-Border Commissioner and numerous other Queensland Government departments.
The committee identified the establishment of a permanent 24-hour police station in Goondiwindi as a key priority.
As a response the Queensland Police Service has steadily increased temporary local police staff resources. "As we have clearly witnessed over the past 24 months, when we do have increased police presence it DOES make a difference," Cr Springborg said. "The next step we'd like to see by the Queensland Government is a review of appropriate consequences for repeat juvenile offenders.
"Breaking the cycle of crime requires appropriate resources and clarity of laws for education, child safety, policing, court and justice systems - all of which are a state responsibility," he said. "It cannot become the norm that this behaviour is tolerated, or explained away, and more must be done to prevent crime and hold offenders accountable. However, this announcement should give our community confidence that the police are doing everything they can to prevent and tackle local crime. Council is also grateful for the support that it has received from the Member for Southern Downs, James Lister MP."
Argus comment - For more than 30 years Goondiwindi has lobbied the State Government for a 24-hour police station. It has continually hit a brick wall. No matter how many cars were found burnt out or driven into the Macintyre River at Boggabilla there seemed little political will to overcome concerns about the cost of a higher police presence. Until now. And for that Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM deserves much of the credit.
