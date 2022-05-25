How to find the perfect home in Brisbane

This is a commercial partnership with Buildi Brokers Brisbane.



Buying a new home is a significant investment, and you want to make sure that it's perfect for your lifestyle and your family. There's a lot to consider, from price and location to the property itself.

We have the best tips to make your decision process a breeze; finding the perfect home has never been easier!

Our top tips

These are the most important things to consider when choosing where to live. Once you have narrowed all of these down, you'll be on a clear path to finding your perfect home!

Decide which area you'd like to live in

Research is essential when you're trying to find the perfect home. You will need to do lots of it, and we mean lots of it!

Look at all of the different areas available to you. Whether you're buying a house, buying property to build on, or looking into house and land packages, the location is critical.

It would help if you considered specific criteria, like how close the house is to shopping facilities, restaurants, hospitals, public transport, and especially how close it is to your work and children's school.

You want to find a property that is also convenient and fits into your lifestyle and one that is sustainable.

Know what your budget is

Working out your budget is the single most crucial step. It is best to take a look at what your saving capacity is. You can do this by looking through your receipts and bank statements.

It is also best to make a list that details your weekly and monthly expenses and income. This will give you a good idea of how much you have to spend each month and how much you can possibly save.

Look at what the available designs are

This is where the exciting stuff begins. Once you have set out a budget and decided on a location, you can start looking at the available design options. Look at all of the options that suit all of your requirements, and look at what inclusions there are.

Visit some display homes

The best way to get a proper idea of all of the houses on offer is to look at a display home or two. This way, you can see what the quality of the house is like and get a good look and feel of everything.

Display homes can give you a great idea of what your new home and lifestyle will be like! There are tons of display homes out there, view more Brisbane display homes will make your decision much easier. It always helps to see something visually.

Take house and land packages into consideration

House and land packages are fantastic; they save you the stress of building a brand new home and have excellent value. The packages offer popular features and stunning designs at very affordable prices.

Livability during the seasons

Factor in all of the seasonal changes in your decision process and the orientation of the actual property. Orientation affects the sun exposure and the airflow in the house. The better the orientation, the more comfortably you'll live.

Look for a property with a good orientation suited to Brisbane's regional and climatic conditions. You can expect a western orientation to be relatively hot, while a northern orientation is considered the best as there is a good balance between summer and winter.

Ventilation is also essential to factor in as the climate is humid and subtropical. So look at the doors and windows of the house and the internal structure.

Note the flight paths and flood zones

Aeroplanes fly in and out daily, which can cause a good amount of noise, so look for properties that are relatively far away from the runway if this will bother you.

There have been some floods in Brisbane recently, so it may be good to look into flood-free areas or experience fewer floods. This will help with overall safety and happiness.

Final thoughts

Buying a house is not a quick decision, and it takes time and requires patience. Careful research will ensure that you get the best property for yourself and your family. Think about your current and your future needs. You want to invest in a home that works for you.