How to prepare for retirement in Sydney

No one needs to be convinced of Sydney's beautiful way of life, and the stunning landmarks that make this city the crown jewel of Australia. Don't believe what those Melbournians will tell you, Sydney really is the greatest city in Australia!



However, Sydney is an expensive market to live and retire in, so planning is needed to ensure that you can live the Sydney life you want when you begin your transition into retirement.

Today we are going to cover a few things you can do to prepare for retirement in Sydney, so read along if you foresee these tips being valuable for you! Whether you are at the start of your planning or about to pull the trigger on some big life decisions - here are some things to think about if you're hoping to retire in the sunny city of Sydney.

The infamous Sydney property market

The property market in Sydney is always hot, to say the very least. After all, who wouldn't want to live in this city? This means that you will have to be strategic in your approach to buying, renting or considering retirement villages in Sydney.



If you already own your home, then you might wish to rent this out as you downsize by purchasing a smaller accommodation dwelling. You may perhaps wish to continue renting too, either because you weren't able to find a new property that aligns with your personal needs or lifestyle, or you simply want to experience as much of the city as possible by moving from lease to lease.



Whatever your intentions, it's best to keep your eyes on the property market so that you can gain a deeper understanding of trends and movements. Doing so will allow you to jump on a great opportunity as it arrives, or provide you with the wisdom to wait while there's still time to wait.

If retirement villages are part of your retirement plan, however, you are certainly in luck. There are so many stunning locations around the city that have a huge range of accommodation options. For instance, if you want a quieter and more private retirement village experience, you can find that in the prestigious suburbs of North Sydney at retirement villages like the Leisure Lea Gardens retirement village.



Alternatively, you might want to be closer to the action and situate yourself centrally. Start attending open inspections or tours of retirement villages to get an understanding of what it is that you are looking for.

Another important point to make is that you should seek property advice and insights from a mixed number of sources. There are some newspapers and personalities out there who can be swayed one way or another, so try to remain objective and look at data and trends first. You do not want to back the wrong horse and compromise your retirement prospects.

Work with a financial advisor

Meeting with a financial advisor should be a property for all seniors considering retirement, regardless of where they live. Although this is more pertinent in Sydney as the cost of living is higher.



A financial advisor will be able to assess your debt, savings, investments, super and any other income streams that will contribute to a clearer picture of your personal finances. Living outside of our means is never a good move, especially for someone in their first few years of retirement.

Come prepared for your appointments with your financial advisor so that you can ask every question that may be on your mind, and get a sense of what life will look like as you transition into your retirement years.



It might also be a great idea to bring a family member along or your next of kin so that they too can hear what position you are in and how best to make the most of your retirement years.

Get clear on your values

We can never make a misstep when we make decisions that are driven by our core values. That's precisely why checking in with your values at every point in your retirement planning process is going to ensure that your final plans are aligned with exactly what you want and not a version of what you think you want.



If being close to family and friends and remaining social is important to you, then maybe moving to a small home on the other side of the city is not the best plan. Similarly, if you love to be close to nature and hope to have green spaces that you can explore during your retirement years, then a top-level apartment in a built-up area is not likely to bring you much joy at all.

There are a number of ways you can get clear on your values, and often the most basic ways are the most enriching! Get some pen and paper and do some journaling, list-making, mood-boarding, and any other creative or productive outlet that you can think of.

Talking with friends and family is also another great way to think about your values. Having a sibling or spouse nearby to tell you exactly how it is and prompt you to be selfish and considered in your approach to your retirement is always recommended.

A life lived in Sydney is a lucky life indeed. All Sydneysiders truly do have the opportunity to shape a fantastic retirement in this, Australia's most picture-perfect city.

