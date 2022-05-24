Wattles had the better of the start leading 4-0, then 8-4 but pivotal player Matt Duggan received a head gash mid-way through the first stanza. That hurt Wattles but don't take anything away from the Boars, they hung in all game. Especially their forwards. Jed Kindt kept turning up and paved the way for the turning point. Two tries within two minutes to Boars flyer Geoffrey Prince. He scored out wide to level the scores after 30 minutes, then in the ensuring restart set of six. Chris Woodbridge kicked downtown for Prince to swoop and dive on the ball in the in-goal zone. Goondiwindi went to the break 14-8 in the lead.