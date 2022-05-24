It was the match of the round.
Goondiwindi outlasted Wattles with a gritty win over undefeated Wattles at Goondiwindi on Sunday.
Wattles had the better of the start leading 4-0, then 8-4 but pivotal player Matt Duggan received a head gash mid-way through the first stanza. That hurt Wattles but don't take anything away from the Boars, they hung in all game. Especially their forwards. Jed Kindt kept turning up and paved the way for the turning point. Two tries within two minutes to Boars flyer Geoffrey Prince. He scored out wide to level the scores after 30 minutes, then in the ensuring restart set of six. Chris Woodbridge kicked downtown for Prince to swoop and dive on the ball in the in-goal zone. Goondiwindi went to the break 14-8 in the lead.
Advertisement
Duggan returned in the second half and the scoreboard was not touched until after successive sets of six Wattles scored outwide through Austin Jennings to get within two points (14-12)
From that point, the match was amazing. End to end stuff. In fact, two superb plays. The first was went Travis Burns put Austin Jennings through a gap on the halfway line. He only had Boars Fullback and young star Chris Woodbridge to beat. These two are wonderful, fast players. Jennings stepped wide and young Woodbridge calmly lined him up and stopped him a metre from the try line and a metre from the sideline in a inspirational moment. In the next ruck Wattles coughed up the ball to lose their momentum. Wattles would have grabbed the lead back if not for this play.
Secondly, Jennings over ran a ball on Gundy's forty metre line. The ball bounced off his shoulder into the hands of the Boars. They sent it wide and winger Garry Prince raced away and was certain to score a 60 metre try. But Jennings came from the clouds to stop Prince in identical fashion to Woodbridge's game saver. This play kept Wattles in the game. Those two moments defined the game.
Boars' halfback Micky Hazzard returned after a long layoff and won the Lee Group Electrical Player of the round. His defensive was superb and his game management went a long way to helping Goondiwindi win the match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.