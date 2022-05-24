Goondiwindi Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Boars hang on to down Wattles

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:33am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the match of the round.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.