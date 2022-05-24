Goondiwindi Argus
Basin hub paves way for jobs and growth

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:24am, first published 1:38am
The Macintyre River in flood.

The Goondiwindi Region will lead a national body of research into sustainable water and agriculture technologies thanks to its selection as a regional hub for the newly-announced One Basin CRC.

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

