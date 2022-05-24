"The One Basin CRC is the largest project of its kind in the Murray-Darling Basin aiming to work collaboratively to meet the challenges of a changing future," Cr Springborg said. "Our irrigators have been leading the way with water management for decades. It makes sense that our region would be selected for this new project, attracting researchers and university students to learn from us, and for further research to be undertaken in the region enhancing irrigation practices and farming across Australia," he said.