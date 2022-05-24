The Goondiwindi Region will lead a national body of research into sustainable water and agriculture technologies thanks to its selection as a regional hub for the newly-announced One Basin CRC.
Led by the University of Melbourne in collaboration with more than 80 partners, the One Basin CRC aims to secure productive and sustainable irrigation regions across the Murray-Darling Basin.
Advertisement
Goondiwindi has been selected as the location of one of just four regional Basin hubs, along with Loxton, Mildura and Griffith, that will work towards increasing agricultural production while ensuring environmental sustainability.
The initiative will work directly with industry, businesses, community and government to develop and commercialise opportunities for Australia's irrigated agriculture and rural water industries.
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM, said the initiative will ensure the region is at the forefront of national research and development.
"The One Basin CRC is the largest project of its kind in the Murray-Darling Basin aiming to work collaboratively to meet the challenges of a changing future," Cr Springborg said. "Our irrigators have been leading the way with water management for decades. It makes sense that our region would be selected for this new project, attracting researchers and university students to learn from us, and for further research to be undertaken in the region enhancing irrigation practices and farming across Australia," he said.
"We know that emerging technologies have the potential to transform agriculture, water and energy systems - but there is more opportunity for innovation, commercialisation and adoption," he said. "So I am extremely proud that the Goondiwindi Region has proven to be the location of choice to help to secure the Basin as a high-value and sustainable source of food and fibre for the world.
Irrigation farming produces around 50% of Australia's agricultural profits, with the Murray-Darling Basin accounting for two-thirds of that irrigated agriculture product.
Approximately 180 undergraduate students will join summer school activities and participate in industry-led, regionally-based projects over the life of the project. Bringing university students and researchers to the region will broaden the local economy and community with a greater focus on research and implementation.
Goondiwindi Regional Council has agreed to contribute $50,000 per year towards the One Basin CRC, conditional upon the hub and research personnel being based in Goondiwindi. Cr Springborg said Council's support of a regional hub in Goondiwindi aligned with the priorities of its Economic Development Strategy.
One Basin CRC estimates that $4.3 billion of economic impact will be generated by 2037 through innovation in water, agriculture and energy technology, enhanced forecasting and decision-making capacity, with a focus on sustainability. A Regional Advisory Committee for each Hub will advise on regional priorities and ensure that the project scope is inclusive of regional interests.
For more information, visit: https://onebasin.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.