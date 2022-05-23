So what do you do when you are international music stars and you are about to embark on an Australia tour?
Well of course you kick if off in Goondiwindi.
That's exactly what the Nashville-based duo, OShea are doing on Friday at the Goondiwindi Regional Theatre. But then we had a super negotiator in our corner.
Goondiwindi Councillor, Phil O'Shea is the brother of Mark and sister-in-law to Jay O'Shea, the duo better known simply as OShea. (Tickets -https://goondiwindiregion.com.au/event/concert-by-oshea/)
They have been part of the Nashville music scene for 14 years.
Over those years they have had huge success, going on to do everything from performing in stadiums to working alongside Dolly Parton on her charity organisation, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Mark and Jay are the Australian Ambassadors.
On June 10 the duo will release their new album Neon Signs and Goondiwindi will get a sneak peak.
It's their fifth studio album.
Like rogue scientists let loose in a musical laboratory, Mark and Jay O'Shea have spent the past four years meticulously crafting the album.
Slowly adding elements of soul and retro-pop to their signature alt-country sound.
It marks a slight departure from straight-laced country and delves into new territory.
Having spent the past nine years in America, after relocating from their respective homes in Dalby and Adelaide, the long-anticipated record began its journey in Nashville several years ago, and its release took some sharp left turns when the world came to a halt.
"Every time that we get together, we just fall into a groove like a record," sings Jay on the title track, Neon Soul
Co-written with hit-maker Lance Carpenter, who penned Kelsea Ballerini's chart-topper "Love Me Like You Mean It", and mixed by Jeff Juliano who has worked with Shawn Mendes, John Mayer and Florida-Georgia Line, the track is a showcase of O'Shea's artistic versatility and Jay's vocal muscle.
The pair have worked with master songwriter Tim Nichols before but "Smoking on a plane" might just be their most interesting collaboration yet.
With its almost rap-like verse phrasing the song tackles the topic of regret and remorse.
Speaking about the previously released single, Bridezilla, Jay "I wish I could have sent this song to my younger, bridezilla self. It's too easy to get stressed about little details that don't matter.
"Watch me quit"came to life when Jay addressed her own insecurities and challenges as a mother.
"Every parent feels like they're failing some days," says Jay.
"Children are these incredible mirrors that show you what you are doing well and what you might need to work on."
