Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

International music stars kick off tour in Goondiwindi

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:23am, first published May 23 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Music stars Jay and Mark O'Shea will be in Goondiwindi on Friday.

So what do you do when you are international music stars and you are about to embark on an Australia tour?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.