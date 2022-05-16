Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi farmer says Australians deserve more from its politicians

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:25am, first published May 16 2022 - 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senate candidate Luke Arbuckle with AgForce regional manager, Ann-Maree Johnson.

A Goondiwindi farmer is standing for the Australian Democrats in the Senate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.