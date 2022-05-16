A Goondiwindi farmer is standing for the Australian Democrats in the Senate.
And he wants to join a wave of "smaller" party candidates and independents to send a message to the major parties: "Enough is enough".
Advertisement
Luke Arbuckle has taken to heart Don Chipp's mantra of "keeping the bastards honest".
"Politicians are out of touch with the majority of Australians, and the policies we keep seeing only benefit the party and its donors, not the whole of Australia," he said.
"I spent 10 years lobbying government state and federal on behalf of the grains industry with Agforce and Grains Producers Australia, and never felt we were listened to, in fact we were mostly ignored on ag issues no matter what government was in.
Mr Arbuckle ran at contested the seat of Maranoa as a CountryMinded candidate for Maranoa. He ran because he was a "disillusioned" LNP member.
After that election the CountryMinded Party joined forces with the Australian Democrats.
"It was something that needed to happen. We were aligned on most policies and it bridged the city-country divide.
"The Australian Democrats had such a big impact for the better on Australian politics.
"(Its inaugural leader) Don Chipp was famous for saying we're here to keep 'the , bastards honest' but their impact goes far deeper.
"They have been a central and pragmatic voice of reason.
"They are not attached to an ideological party mantra.
"They have not sold out to individual or business interests.
"The basis of the party and what it continues to represent and fight for is the reason it is only party I could align myself with.
"Evidence and science is a cornerstone of it decision making.
"That's what I am reliant on on the farm and that's why I was attracted to them."
Mr Arbuckle says backing independents and smaller parties is the way Australians can claw back influence in politics.
"These are serious choices and by backing independents and the smaller parties especially in safe seats our vote begins to stand for something.
"They are the ones who will be taking your local issues and they won't be constrained by party politics.
Advertisement
"Even if they don't get in it will send a message that the electorate needs to be listened to and will allow democracy to work properly so that it is not always dominated by the candidate and party with the most money behind them."
He says a more centred approach to senate oversight is needed.
"Both the LNP and Labour have preferenced us, so both sides of government are aware that the centre is needed. But we need more than that and that's where Australians sick of how our major political parties at where it appears to be more about them than the people they represent
"I hope we can get a few candidates over the line so that, at the very least, we send a clear message to those parties: Aussies want and need a return to transparency accountability and honesty from our politicians. It's what our nation deserves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.