Goondiwindi man charged with rape

A 32 year-old Goondiwindi has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.
He is to appear at the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court (GMC) in June.
In other Police news.
This beggar's belief. Goondiwindi Police have been unable to pursue, or use spikes, to apprehend car thieves who then went on to break in to other Goondiwindi homes.
And their hands were tied, by the State's police pursuit policy.
Police received numerous calls from concerned residents reporting a RAV4 being driven "dangerously".
There are reports the occupants of the vehicle made obscene gestures to Police before driving off.
Between 6pm on May 14 and 12.20a.m. on May 15 thieves entered a residence in Russell Street by lifting a sliding door out of its tracks. They have then stolen a white RAV4.
Shortly after police received "numerous calls" about a white RAV4 driving "dangerously around town". Police located the vehicle at 12.31am and attempted to intercept it.
The vehicle swerved and the thieves "gestured", making it clear they did not attend to stop.
And in a set of circumstances which suggests to us residents should urgently write to Police Minister Mark Ryan, Police were then required to disengage. Due to the Queensland pursuit policy police are then not able to attempt further interception for four hours. Unless there are extenuating circumstances....
Police said the vehicle continued to be driven erratically around town while occupants committed further offences. Police requested to use road spikes, but it was denied.
Between 1a.m. and 1.15a.m on that night thieves unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a vehicle and a house in Raymond Terrace. Both were locked and secured but the offenders went to a shed on the property and stole a 5 cc yellow Suzuki motor bike. It was placed in the back of a white RAV4.
On May 11 police arrested a 17 year-old youth for 21 property-related offences. The youth is currently on remand for 57 charges. Police objected to his bail and he fronted the Warwick Children's Court on May 12 where he was remanded in custody until July.
Between 2a.m. and 3.55a.m. on May 14 thieves entered a residence in Hilderson Street, Goondiwindi by cutting the screen and unlocking the sliding door from inside. The offenders stole a phone which was located nearby a short time later. Around the same time thieves attempted to break in to two other homes.
Between 1.20a.m. and 1.25a.m. On May 15 unknown persons attempted to enter a home in in Johnston Road. The offenders tried the front door and then other doors at the property but they were locked and unable to gain entry.
At 1.40a.m. thieves attempted to gain entry to a residence in Veronica Avenue. Offenders have removed a fly screen and were climbing through the window when they were disturbed. The left in a vehicle that was parked outside the residence.
At about 2.35a.m. unknown persons attempted to enter a residence in Everingham Driver, Goondiwindi.
At 2.45a.m. unknown persons have attempted to enter a residence in Peters Place. The residence was not entered as it was locked and secured.
Between 3a.m. and 3.30a.m. unknown persons have entered a residence in James Ryan Avenue by removing a fly screen and popping a sliding glass window. Offenders have gone through the residence and have attempted to open the internal garage. In the process they have caused a loud noise which woke the occupant. The offenders ran outside to a waiting car.
At 3.45a.m thieves have attempted to enter a house by opening glass louvers on Albert Street. They were disturbed and ran off.
