Ever thought about writing your own book?
A family history?
Well don't think, do. That's the message from an "accidental author" and she's hosting a workshop to get you going. It's on June 10 in the GRC art space from 5-6pm courtesy of the Macintyre Young Writers' Committee.
A simple transcription established the initial step along an unanticipated path to authorship for Lisa Gardoll. After 105 years, the first in a series of World War I diaries written by Fred Coulton, was transcribed by his Great Granddaughter, Lisa.
Fred's diary entries provided insight into life in the trenches of the Western Front but lacked sufficient precise detail. Compelled to further comprehend the war experience of Fred and his brother, Stan, who was also enlisted in the same battalion, Lisa launched an undefined quest of discovery.
Intense curiosity, the catalyst for months of research and the incentive to seek assistance from extended family, also promoted discussion and surprisingly unveiled a range of family treasures stored safely over the past century.
Slowly, a defined course of action arose from the initial fog of limited knowledge.
What unfolded, with time, was a comprehensive account of Fred and Stan Coulton in the Great War.
Ultimately, a collation of diary transcripts, additional research material, and family treasures provided sufficient material for Lisa to create her first self-published book.
As each generation passes family stories become diluted until lost, but the extra ordinary and extraordinary daily lives of our forebears withstand the passage of time when recorded and shared with future generations.
Besides the obvious challenge of the written component, book compilation could be considered purely a series of small decisions.
Lisa's advice for amateur authors or family history novices is to begin.
Make a start, be inquisitive, examine what you uncover, and let the story unfold.
Ask yourself, if not you, then who? If not now, then when?
To book or find out more contact MYW at h.haleyscanlan@gmail.com or phone Heather on 0427 751 144.
