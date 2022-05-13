Boggabilla residents will soon be better connected following a successful application for funding improved mobile services.
Residents, businesses and visitors to the Boggabilla region will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities of new and improved mobile, voice and data connectivity.
The $72,600 project will deploy one new Telstra small cell mobile site, providing improved handheld coverage to the area.
Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie, said the upgrade would support local businesses and community facilities, as well as enable increased residential access to essential services such as telehealth and education.
"Digital connectivity is an essential part of how we work, learn, stay healthy and remain in contact with loved ones. The Coalition will continue to invest in this critical infrastructure as part of our plan for a strong economy and stronger future," she said.
"The Coalition Government has continued to take a collaborative approach with the telecommunications industry, and our regional and remote communities, to make sure that the funded projects are tailored to the needs of each region."
The funding comes under round two of the Regional Connectivity Program with half-a-million-dollars invested in the Parkes electorate, which also benefited from six projects in round one.
Nationals Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said this was a welcome investment to the region.
"Only a Coalition Government will back our regions through improving regional connectivity," he said.
